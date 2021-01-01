China's cargo, container throughput see steady growth in 2021

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Cargo and container throughput at China's ports registered stable growth in 2021, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Last year, cargo throughput at China's ports totaled 15.55 billion tonnes, up 6.8 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The country's container throughput at ports during the period climbed 7 percent from a year earlier to 282.72 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the ministry said.

In December 2021, China's ports han ...