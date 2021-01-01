UNESCO-VIKING-SHIPS - UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Roskilde (Denmark), Jan 23 (AP) For thousands of years, wooden sailboats allowed the peoples of Northern Europe to spread trade, influence and sometimes war across seas and continents.

In December, the UN's culture agency added Nordic clinker boats" to its list of traditions that represent the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden jointly sought the UNESCO designation.

The term clinker is thought to refer to the way the boat's wooden boards wer ...