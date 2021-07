Tunisia-politics-sit-in

Tunis, July 26, 2021 (AFP) - The head of Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, the largest party in parliament, led a sit-in protest Monday in front of the legislature after the army blocked him from entering, AFP photographers said.

Rached Ghannouchi, who is also speaker of the legislature, had tried to gain access at 3:00 am (0200 GMT), hours after President Kais Saied suspended parliament and fired t ...