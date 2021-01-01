BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN - Rupee slips 4 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as investors are awaiting cues from the US Fed's policy decision, due this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.44, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.40 against the US dollar.

"As markets brace up for the FED meeting on July 28, all currencies ...