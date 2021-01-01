Nguyen Xuan Phuc re-elected Vietnamese president

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HANOI, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam on Monday re-elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the state president for the 2021-2026 period, according to voting results.

Phuc, also a member of the Politburo of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), was re-elected with a 96.79-percent approval rate among deputies at the ongoing first session of the 15th NA in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In his sworn-in statement, Phuc vowed t ...