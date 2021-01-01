AS-SHAH - PM Modi removed 'irritants', ushered in development in NE: Amit Shah

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared all roadblocks and taken northeast on the path of peace and development.

People of Assam have voted for the BJP for the second consecutive term as they have realised that there is no place for 'aatankwad' (insurgency) and 'andolan' (agitation) in the state", Shah asserted.

The irritants that had hindered peace and progress in the region have been removed. The journey of development that ...