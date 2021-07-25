Oly-2020-2021-skateboarding 2ndlead

Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion

By Talek HARRIS

Tokyo, July 25, 2021 (AFP) - Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite ...