Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion
By Talek HARRIS
Tokyo, July 25, 2021 (AFP) - Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday.
The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite ...
