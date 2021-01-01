Demand for highly skilled professionals increasing in China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Highly skilled professionals were in increasingly short supply in China in the second quarter of this year, according to official statistics ranking the most in-demand jobs in the country.

Nearly half the 30 new professions on the list of the 100 most in-demand jobs for the second quarter were related to sectors such as software, manufacturing and information technologies, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, which compiled the quarterly rankin ...