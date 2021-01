China's Tangshan port ranks second globally in 2020 cargo throughput

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The cargo throughput of Tangshan port in north China's Hebei Province ranked second among coastal ports in the world last year, data from Tangshan municipal port authorities show.

The port's cargo throughput reached 702 million tonnes in 2020, up 7 percent year on year.

Tangshan port consists of two port areas -- Jingtang and Caofeidian. The annual container throughput of Jingtang exceeded 2.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020, while that of Ca ...