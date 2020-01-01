10 dead, one still missing after east China gold mine blast

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

JINAN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers have retrieved 10 bodies of miners trapped underground due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.

Twenty-two miners were trapped underground due to the mine blast on Jan. 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai. Eleven miners were rescued on Sunday after being trapped for two weeks, and one was still missing, according to a press briefing on Monday.

...