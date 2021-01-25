EU--diplomacy-politics-Russia-Navalny

EU mulls response to Russia's Navalny crackdown

Brussels, Jan 25, 2021 (AFP) - EU foreign ministers met on Monday to debate their response to Russia's arrest of Alexei Navalny and crackdown on demonstrators, as pressure grows to impose sanctions on the Kremlin.

The diplomats from the 27 nations are meeting in Brussels for a busy day of talks ranging from Europe's relations with new US President Joe Biden to efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

But the arrest of Russian ...