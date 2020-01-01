The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-GlobalWafers lowers acceptance threshold in last attempt to save Siltronic deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, deal background, broker comment)
BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd
has lowered the minimum acceptance threshold and
extended the deal deadline in a bid to try and save its 4.35
billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer for German silicon wafer maker
Siltronic.
GlobalWafers, which makes silicon wafers used in computers,
smart phones, TVs, gaming devices and other appliances, said in
a statement on Monday that the minimum acceptance ...

 

