China's Tianjin targets 6.5 pct GDP growth in 2021

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TIANJIN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianjin Municipality targets an economic growth of 6.5 percent in 2021, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

Tianjin aims to increase its fixed assets investment by 8 percent and its total retail sales up by 5 percent in 2021, Liao Guoxun, mayor of Tianjin, said in his government work report delivered Monday.

According to the report, Tianjin also aims to create about 350,000 new jobs, with its urban unemployment rate to ...