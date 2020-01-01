BC-BKN-Knicks-Trail Blaz, 0810
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113<
Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory<
By ANNE M. PETERSON<
AP Sports Writer<
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers ...
