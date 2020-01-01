BC-BKN-Knicks-Trail Blaz, 0810

Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113<

Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory<

By ANNE M. PETERSON<

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers ...