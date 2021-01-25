US-politics-impeachment

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial

Washington, Jan 25, 2021 (AFP) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the Senate a single article of impeachment Monday accusing Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot, formally triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, vowed last week that the trial -- already scheduled to open in the second week of February -- should proceed, saying, "I don't think it will ...