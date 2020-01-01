China realizes 5G coverage in Pearl River Delta region

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province has built more than 120,000 5G base stations and basically realized 5G network coverage in urban areas in the Pearl River Delta region, known as a major economic powerhouse.

According to data released at the ongoing fourth session of the 13th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, Guangdong will have 220,000 5G base stations built by the end of 2022, when the number of 5G users in the province is expected to reach 60 million.

China's lea ...