The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

10 U.S. soldiers, 2 civilians in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ten more U.S. soldiers and two civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
The USFK said in a statement that 12 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Jan. 8 and 20.
One service member arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flight from the United States on Jan. 18. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.
Nine se ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us