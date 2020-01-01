Canada's fight against COVID-19 in critical stage: top doctor

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OTTAWA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Canada is in a critical stage against the COVID-19 pandemic and Canadians should not to let up, said Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, on Sunday.

"We are at a critical point in the race. We are part-way through, but with the current momentum of the epidemic and continued high rates of infection in many areas of the country, now is the time to strengthen our resolve, regroup and make sure that we have the stamina to keep our pace and make it across the finis ...