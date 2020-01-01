BC-BKC--Towson-Hofstra, 0156

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69<

Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69<

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) _ Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69 on Sunday.

Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7 of 9 from distance and added three blocks.

Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6 ...