UPDATE 2-Saudi sovereign fund to double assets in next five years to $1.07 trln - Crown Prince

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Would make it one of world's biggest sovereign funds

* Aims to invest 3 trln riyals in new sectors in next decade

* Strategy aims to create 1.8 million jobs by 2025

By Marwa Rashad and Saeed Azhar

LONDON/RIYADH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public

Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals

($1.07 trillion) by 2025, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on

Sunday, a move that would make it one of the world's biggest< ...