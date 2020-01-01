BC-BKC--Delaware-UNC Wil, 0143

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a ...