Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.
Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.
Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a ...
