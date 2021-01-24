Syria-conflict lead

Three Syrian soldiers killed in IS bus ambush

Damascus, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Gunmen in eastern Syria ambushed a bus carrying government troops on Sunday, killing three and wounding 10, state media said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

"Three soldiers were killed, and 10 others were wounded after a bus came under attack by terrorist groups," Syria's official SANA news agency said.

The attack took place in the eastern province of Deir Ezzo ...