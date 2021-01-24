Fbl-ITA-SerieA newseries
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Napoli lose at Verona as Juve move into top four
By Emmeline MOORE
Milan, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Hirving Lozano scored after just nine seconds but Napoli lost 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday, allowing Juventus to climb into the Serie A top four after beating Bologna.
Juventus, chasing a 10th straight Scudetto, won 2-0 earlier Sunday to move seven points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.
