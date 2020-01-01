BC-TEN--Australian Open, 0180
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne<
The Women's Tennis Association has announced a new tournament in Melbourne for players undergoing a 14-day quarantine without an opportunity to practice ahead of the Australian Open beginning February 8<
AP Photo transref:XMB502<
