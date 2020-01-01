BC-US--Chemours-DuPont-L, 0870

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over 'forever chemicals'<

The Dupont and Chemours companies have agreed to resolve legal disputes over liabilities for pollution from man-made chemicals associated with cancer<

By RANDALL CHASE<

Associated Press<

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The Dupont Co. and its spinoff business Chemours have agreed to resolve legal disputes over environmental liabilities for po ...