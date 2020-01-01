Soccer-Spurs' Kane hints at Vertonghen, Vorm departure

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

July 27 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has wished defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm nothing but the best with "whatever is next" for them, suggesting they will not be at the Premier League club next season.

Belgian international Vertonghen has struggled for playing time this season while Dutchman Vorm has slipped down the pecking order. Both players are out of contract at the end of the campaign.

"Wish nothing but the best for @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official ...