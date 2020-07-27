Stocks-markets-HongKong-technology

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Stock index for tech giants debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, July 27, 2020 (AFP) - Hong Kong's stock market launched a new index on Monday tracking China's tech giants as they become increasingly dominant players on the city's exchange.

The Hang Seng Tech Index tracks the top 30 tech firms listed in the city -- including Alibaba, JD.com, Tencent, Xiaomi and Meituan Dianping.

Hong Kong has become an increasingly attractive place for Chinese tech companies to list, especially as they face grea ...