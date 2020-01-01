RJ-LD GUV - R'than guv returns to Gehlot govt revised proposal on convening assembly session

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session and sought additional information.

This is the second time that the governor has returned the proposal and sought clarifications from the state government.

"The governor has returned the file to the state government with some queries. The matter is being examined," government sources said.

The cabinet had sent a revised proposal to the gover ...