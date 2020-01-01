The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

FOREX-Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Euro storms past $1.17 amid doubts over U.S. recovery
* Sterling hits highest since March, AUD, NZD test recent
peaks
* Yen firm and franc at 5-yr high as Sino-U.S. tensions
drive bids
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
By Tom Westbrook
SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar crumbled on Monday
as cracks in the U.S. economic recovery drove investors away
from the world's reserve currency as they increased bets the
Feder ...

 

