Three Chinese players lose in third round at Snooker World Championship qualifiers

LONDON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Lu Ning battled until the early hours on Monday but still lost to Liam Highfield 6-5 in the third round of the Snooker World Championships qualifiers in Sheffield.

Prior to Lu's defeat, China's Tian Pengfei lost to Thai Sunny Akani 6-3. Luo Honghao was defeated by Stuart Carrington 6-4.

Lu Ning, world number 51, came from 1-3 down to lead 5-4, but the world number 60 Highfield held his nerve to narrowly win the 10th frame before taking victory in the deciding ...