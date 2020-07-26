fbl-ENG-Pr-Bournemouth-Watford-AstonVilla REAX-newseries

Watford, Bournemouth feel relegation pain as Villa party

London, July 26, 2020 (AFP) - Watford captain Troy Deeney and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe accepted responsiblity for the pain of relegation from the Premier League, while Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is planning a party after avoiding the drop on Sunday.

Deeney's penalty was not enough to prevent Watford losing 3-2 at Arsenal as the Hornets' decision to sack a record ...