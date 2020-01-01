MH-SKELETON-THREAD - Mumbai: Sacred Tirupati temple thread helps identify skeleton

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The skeletal remains of a 21- year-old man found in Kalina area of Mumbai on Thursday were identified with the help of a sacred thread around the wrist from the renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple, police said on Sunday.

After the skeletal remains were found in Pascal Square locality, Vakola police checked missing person complaints and zeroed in on a 10-day-old one from the locality which may have a link, said an official.

"The people connected to that case were called in to c ...