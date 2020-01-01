Kenya arrests two police after 'shooting incident', launches enquiry

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's national police service

has arrested two police officers and opened an investigation

after "a shooting incident" in the eastern county of Garissa,

the police service said on Sunday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a body

set up to investigate cases of police brutality, has also sent

its investigators to Garissa, it said late on Saturday.

The national police service said two officers had been

arrested "o ...