Kenya arrests two police after 'shooting incident', launches enquiry
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's national police service
has arrested two police officers and opened an investigation
after "a shooting incident" in the eastern county of Garissa,
the police service said on Sunday.
The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a body
set up to investigate cases of police brutality, has also sent
its investigators to Garissa, it said late on Saturday.
The national police service said two officers had been
arrested "o ...
Subscribe