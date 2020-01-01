RJ-CABINET-GUV - Governor has received Rajasthan cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday.

The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha ses ...