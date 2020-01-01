TN-LOCKDOWN - Tamil Nadu on pause mode on last Sunday lockdown in July

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) On the last Sunday of intense lockdown this month, Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill with the operation of only milk supply and health care services while people stayed indoors and roads wore a deserted look. To check violations and effectively implement the complete shutdown, being enforced to contain spread of coronavirus, checkposts were set up at key intersections and district borders with nearly 200 of them in the city, police said. Health care services were open, sani ...