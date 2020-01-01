Colombian striker Borre 'happy' at River Plate amid European interest

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BUENOS AIRES, July 25 (Xinhua) -- River Plate and Colombia international striker Rafael Borre said Saturday he will not rush a decision about his future amid speculation linking him with a return to Europe.

Borre, who joined River from Atletico Madrid in 2017, has scored 13 goals in his past 22 matches for the Argentinian Superliga club, a run that has reportedly sparked interested from his former club and Italy's Lazio.

"I was just talking with my wife about the fact that I'm happy where I am n ...