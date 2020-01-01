BC-FBN--Dolphins-Bears T, 0090

MIAMI (AP) _ Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears on Saturday for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes. His roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeo ...