Giants clip Dodgers to avoid sweep

Wilmer Flores hit a home run and Logan Webb pitched four strong innings after

getting the late call to start as the visiting San Francisco Giants held on

for a 5-4 victory Saturday afternoon over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Donovan Solano hit a two-run double as the Giants won their first game of the

season in three tries. San Francisco ended a six-game losing streak to their

National League West rivals going back to last season.

Webb was not revealed as the Giants starter u ...