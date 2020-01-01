Giants clip Dodgers to avoid sweep
Wilmer Flores hit a home run and Logan Webb pitched four strong innings after
getting the late call to start as the visiting San Francisco Giants held on
for a 5-4 victory Saturday afternoon over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Donovan Solano hit a two-run double as the Giants won their first game of the
season in three tries. San Francisco ended a six-game losing streak to their
National League West rivals going back to last season.
Webb was not revealed as the Giants starter u ...
