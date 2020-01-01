BC-CAR--NASCAR-Xfinity, 0386

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway<

Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway<

AP Photo transref:KSMH115, transref:KSMH114, transref:KSMH109<

By DAVE SKRETTA<

AP Sports Writer<

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the ...