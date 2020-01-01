SPO-KHELO-HARYANA - Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the state's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

The Games will be held in Panchkula.

The announcement was made via video conference.

"Usually the Khelo India Youth Games take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we have to postpone it," Rijiju said.

"However, I am su ...