BC-EU--Britain-Royals, 0552
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
New book outlines Prince Harry's less-than-fond farewell<
A new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lays bare the turmoil in the House of Windsor before the pair walked away from senior roles in the family<
AP Photo transref:WRC808, transref:WRC809<
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<
By DANICA KIRKA<
Associated Press<
LONDON (AP) _ Freedom for Prince Harry came with a price.
A new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lays bare the turmoil in the House of Windsor be ...
Subscribe