Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

PSG's Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain

Paris, July 25, 2020 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the Champions League after suffering a serious ankle injury in the French Cup final, the French champions announced on Saturday.

Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday's game after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

And after tests PSG revealed that their 21-year-old star had "a sprained right ankle with ...