NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-GZB - 85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Noida/Ghaziabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed.

Since Friday, 96 patients got discharged in Ghaziabad after treatment, while the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 81, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number o ...