China Focus: Political advisors refute anti-China COVID-19 bills at U.S. Congress

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. Congress members' anti-China bills related to COVID-19 response are "groundless" and "deceitful," members of China's top political advisory body attending its annual session have said.

"China has been upholding the principles of openness, transparency and responsibility, and took the initiative to release the information at earliest possible time," said Huang Luqi, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

