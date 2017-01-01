Lufthansa's China-Germany weekly cargo flights reach 30

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Lufthansa's scheduled cargo flights between China and Germany have reached 30 per week, continuing to sustain air cargo transport, Lufthansa Cargo China said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa Cargo recently added 14 scheduled cargo flights, shuttling between China's Shenzhen and Germany's Frankfurt.

Prior to the newly added Shenzhen-Frankfurt air cargo flights, Lufthansa Cargo operated 16 cargo flights per week between Chinese and German cities, according to the German cargo airl ...