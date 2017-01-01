China 10-year treasury bond futures close lower Tuesday

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's 10-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Tuesday, with the contract for June 2020 closing 0.42 percent lower at 101.56 yuan (about 14.25 U.S. dollars).

The contract for settlement in September 2020 closed 0.42 percent lower at 100.80 yuan. The contract for settlement in December 2020 closed 0.36 percent lower at 100.28 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet ...