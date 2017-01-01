Sport-On this day... May 27

May 27

May 27, 1986

SOCCER - England striker Gary Lineker grimaces as he does stretching exercises with his arm in a sling during the team's training session in Monterrey, Mexico ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Despite injuring his arm a week earlier, Lineker started all three games in the group stage, netting a hat-trick in the third match in a 3-0 win over Poland.

He scored two more in the last-16 against Paraguay and another in the 2-1 quart ...