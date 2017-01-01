Auctioned transaction at Kunming flower market down 15.4 pct

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KUNMING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 4.19 million stems of flowers were transacted Monday via the electronic auction services of the Kunming Dounan Flower Market, Asia's largest fresh cut flower trading market, down 15.4 percent from Sunday.

The data were provided by the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center and the Dounan Flower Electronic Trade Center.

As a barometer of China's flower market, the Kunming-based market in southwest China's Yunnan Province saw the trading volume of ...