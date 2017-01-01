Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,827.90 points, up 9.93 points, or 0.35 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,655.98 points, up 63.14 points, or 0.60 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 23,198.34 points, up 246.10 points, or 1.07 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,710.00 points, up 94.40 points, or 1.68 percent.

