The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-CAR--NASCAR-Hamlin-Cr, 0267

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hamlin crew members suspended 4 races over tungsten drop <
NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600<
AP Photo transref:NCMH112, transref:NCGB112<
Eds: UPDATES: Adds Gibbs updated roster <
By JENNA FRYER<
AP Auto Racing Writer<
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tung ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us