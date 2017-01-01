BC-CAR--NASCAR-Hamlin-Cr, 0267

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hamlin crew members suspended 4 races over tungsten drop <

NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600<

AP Photo transref:NCMH112, transref:NCGB112<

Eds: UPDATES: Adds Gibbs updated roster <

By JENNA FRYER<

AP Auto Racing Writer<

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tung ...